Convicted Fort Hood gunman rests his case without making statement
August 27, 2013 / 7:35 PM / in 4 years

Convicted Fort Hood gunman rests his case without making statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Army Major Nidal Malik Hasan (L) appears before the Fort Hood Chief Circuit Judge Colonel Gregory Gross (C-rear) with a military lawyer (R) during an arraignment as seen in this courtroom sketch, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Pat Lopez/Pool

FORT HOOD, Texas (Reuters) - U.S. Army Major Nidal Hasan, who faces the possibility of a death sentence for the November 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas, rested his case in the sentencing phase of his trial on Tuesday without making any statement.

“The defense rests,” said Hasan, who was convicted of killing 13 people and wounding 31 others, most of them unarmed soldiers, at the central Texas military base.

The jury of 13 military officers was instructed to return to court on Wednesday, when they are likely to begin deliberating Hasan’s sentence.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Scott Malone

