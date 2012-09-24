FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Accused Fort Hood shooter Hasan in hospital
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 24, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

Accused Fort Hood shooter Hasan in hospital

Jim Forsyth

2 Min Read

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - Army Major Nidal Hasan, who is awaiting trial accused of a November 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood in Texas that left 13 people dead, was hospitalized at the post over the weekend.

“He was taken from his cell to Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood,” Chris Haug, chief of post media relations said on Monday. Hasan was hospitalized on Saturday.

He said the nature of Hasan’s medical issue is protected by patient privacy laws. Hasan is paralyzed from the chest down due to wounds he suffered when he was shot by Fort Hood civilian security police during the shooting. He is housed in a specially built hospital cell in a county jail about 20 miles from the courthouse at Fort Hood. He has appeared in court in a wheelchair.

John Galligan, who was Hasan’s civilian defense lawyer until last year, has said Hasan suffers from a variety of ailments related to the shooting, including an inability to regulate his body temperature. Hasan was hospitalized for three months following the incident.

The hospitalization comes as two separate military courts are deliberating whether the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, a federal law passed in 1993, allows Hasan to wear a beard in the courtroom. The Act requires that the federal government take steps to protect a person’s ability to freely practice religion.

Hasan, a Muslim, has been held in contempt of court five times and removed from the courtroom after the presiding judge ruled that a full beard he grew in June violates Army grooming regulations. He has threatened to order Hasan to be “forcibly shaved” before his court martial begins.

Editing by Greg McCune, Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.