U.S. Army Major Nidal Malik Hasan (L) appears before the Fort Hood Chief Circuit Judge Colonel Gregory Gross with a military lawyer (R) during an arraignment as seen in this courtroom sketch, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Pat Lopez/Pool

FORT HOOD, Texas (Reuters) - The jury that has been deliberating since Thursday afternoon in the court-martial of admitted Fort Hood shooter Major Nidal Hasan will return to court in 20 minutes for unknown reasons, a Fort Hood official told reporters on Friday.