FORT HOOD, Texas (Reuters) - The judge in the court-martial of admitted Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan called a recess for the remainder of the day on Wednesday to consider a request by Hasan’s standby defense team to reduce its role.

Hasan is acting as his own defense lawyer with a team on standby to ensure his case is handled properly. Those lawyers filed a motion to reduce their role after asserting Hasan was encouraging the death penalty.