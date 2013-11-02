FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York City 1980s 'Subway Vigilante' arrested in marijuana bust
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 2, 2013 / 10:35 PM / 4 years ago

New York City 1980s 'Subway Vigilante' arrested in marijuana bust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bernhard Goetz, who became known as New York City’s “Subway Vigilante” in the 1980s after he shot and wounded four black teenagers he considered threatening on a subway, was arrested on Friday after he attempted to sell marijuana to an undercover officer, police said.

Goetz, who is now 65, became a notorious figure during a period when New York City was plagued by high crime and persistent racial tension.

In the 1984 incident, one of the four teenagers wounded by Goetz was paralyzed. Goetz was found guilty of a gun charge but cleared of attempted murder, and he served 8-1/2 months in jail.

He was arrested on Friday near Union Square Park in New York City, police said.

Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Greg McCune and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.