#U.S.
September 26, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Former U.S. official indicted over lavish Las Vegas conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal grand jury has indicted a former official who headed the federal General Services Administration unit that came under fire for holding a lavish Las Vegas conference in 2010.

The San Francisco grand jury charged Jeffrey Neely, 59, on Thursday with filing false expense reports claiming he was traveling on official business, using a false document and lying to the GSA’s inspector general.

Neely headed the GSA unit that administered public buildings on the West Coast and in the Pacific. In 2012, a report by the GSA inspector general criticized spending on the Las Vegas conference, which cost the government $820,000 and breached federal laws and policies.

The public outcry over the conference prompted the ouster of the agency’s chief in 2012 and a management shakeup. Two of the counts against Neely relate to the Las Vegas conference.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
