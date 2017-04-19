Ex-NFL star Hernandez gave no sign of suicide plan: statement

BOSTON (Reuters) - Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez gave no sign suggesting he planned to kill himself before his body was found hanging early Wednesday in a Massachusetts prison cell, his attorney said in a statement.

"There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible," said attorney Jose Baez, who successfully defended Hernandez in a double-murder trial. "Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence."

Hernandez on Friday was found not guilty of murdering two men outside a Boston nightclub but was in prison serving a life term for the 2013 murder of an acquaintance.