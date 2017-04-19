FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Ex-NFL star Hernandez gave no sign of suicide plan: statement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 19, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 4 months ago

Ex-NFL star Hernandez gave no sign of suicide plan: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez gave no sign suggesting he planned to kill himself before his body was found hanging early Wednesday in a Massachusetts prison cell, his attorney said in a statement.

"There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible," said attorney Jose Baez, who successfully defended Hernandez in a double-murder trial. "Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence."

Hernandez on Friday was found not guilty of murdering two men outside a Boston nightclub but was in prison serving a life term for the 2013 murder of an acquaintance.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.