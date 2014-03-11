FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toddler found with heroin at New Jersey daycare center
March 11, 2014 / 9:00 PM / 4 years ago

Toddler found with heroin at New Jersey daycare center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New Jersey man has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after his toddler was found with dozens of heroin packets at daycare, police said on Tuesday.

A worker at the child-care center in Paterson, New Jersey, about 20 miles west of New York City, discovered 48 glassine envelopes of heroin stuffed in the 2-year-old’s jacket on Monday, according to Paterson Police Lieutenant Bert Ribeiro.

The employee called police, who determined the father had accompanied the child to the center that day.

There was no indication the child was aware the drugs were in his jacket, police said.

The child’s father, identified by police as Phillip Young, 27, was arrested and being held on $85,000 bail, authorities said.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Gunna Dickson

