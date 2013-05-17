Homeless man, hero in California attack, arrested in N.J. killing

(Reuters) - A homeless man who achieved brief Internet fame for disrupting a California attack with his hatchet was arrested and charged with homicide on Thursday in the killing of a New Jersey attorney found bludgeoned to death in his home, officials said.

Police arrested Caleb Lawrence McGillvary, 24, known as “Kai the Hitchhiker,” at a bus terminal in Philadelphia, Union County Prosecutor Theodore Romankow said.

Prosecutors allege McGillvary killed Joseph Galfy Jr., a 73-year-old attorney, in his Clark, New Jersey, home on Sunday.

“I am grateful for the overwhelming response and dedicated effort by the public and law enforcement that led to this arrest,” Romankow said in a statement. “I believe that everyone is a little safer with this person off the streets.”

Galfy’s body was found Monday after he didn’t show up for work at his law firm. An autopsy determined that he died from blunt force trauma, Romankow said.

A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said there was a host of evidence that led police to McGillvary including video of him with the victim at a New Jersey train station.

Investigators believe the two men met recently in New York City, but it was unclear how they linked up.

The day after the killing, McGillvary met up with “fans” in southern New Jersey and told them he was on his way to Philadelphia, the prosecutor’s office said.

He is expected to be moved to a jail in New Jersey in the coming days.

Long-haired McGillvary catapulted to Internet fame in February after using a hatchet pulled from his backpack to attack a man who drove over a California utility worker and then threatened a woman in Fresno, California.

McGillvary’s heroics and animated personality made him a viral video sensation and earned him a mention on “The Colbert Report.”