FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hatchet hero of California attack pleads not guilty to N.J. murder
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 3, 2013 / 11:00 PM / in 4 years

Hatchet hero of California attack pleads not guilty to N.J. murder

David Jones

2 Min Read

NEWARK (Reuters) - A homeless man who briefly gained Internet fame when he thwarted an attack on a woman in California by rushing to her assistance wielding a hatchet pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges that he killed a 73-year-old man in New Jersey, according to a source familiar with the proceedings.

The man, 24-year-old Caleb McGillvary, was arrested in May after police charged him with killing attorney Joseph Galfy, who was found bludgeoned to death in his house in Clark.

A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office had previously said there had been considerable evidence that led police to McGillvary, including a video of him with the victim at a train station.

Lorraine Stanley, the public defender representing McGillvary, pled not guilty on his behalf before Judge Brenda Coppola Cuba. The source said the case would now go before a grand jury, which can typically take up to two months when dealing with a homicide charge.

McGillvary, a lanky redhead known to roam the streets with a large backpack, rocketed to fame on You Tube in February after he pulled out a hatchet and rescued a woman being threatened in Fresno, California.

He was arrested near a Greyhound bus terminal in Philadelphia on May 16 after a witness from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, contacted police and reported seeing Galfy with a man matching McGillvary’s description, prosecutors said last month.

(The story corrects paragraph four to add dropped word “not”.)

Editing by Scott Malone, Toni Reinhold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.