Ex-WNBA player Chamique Holdsclaw indicted on assault charges

Washington Mystics' Chamique Holdsclaw celebrates her team taking the lead from the New York Liberty during the second half of the WNBA Eastern Conference finals at MCI Center in Washington in this file photo taken August 22, 2002. REUTERS/Molly Riley

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Former professional women’s basketball player and Olympic gold medal winner Chamique Holdsclaw has been indicted in Georgia on charges that she shot into a player’s car and smashed the windows with a baseball bat, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The six-count indictment issued by a grand jury in Atlanta on Wednesday stems from a November 13 incident involving Holdsclaw and Jennifer Lacy, a player for the Tulsa Shock WNBA team.

Lacy, who said Holdsclaw was her former girlfriend, was driving on a busy Atlanta street when she spotted Holdsclaw in a car behind her, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said.

When Lacy stopped her car, Holdsclaw, 35, allegedly began striking the vehicle with a bat and shattered several windows. Holdsclaw then fired a gunshot into the still-occupied vehicle, the district attorney’s office said.

Lacy was not injured in the attack, prosecutors said.

Holdsclaw faces charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Her attorney, Ed Garland, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Thursday.

Holdsclaw, who played college ball for the University of Tennessee, joined the WNBA in 1999 when she was drafted by the Washington Mystics. She retired in 2010 after playing for the Los Angeles Sparks, the Atlanta Dream and the San Antonio Silver Stars.

As a player for the U.S. women’s basketball team, Holdsclaw won a gold medal at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney.