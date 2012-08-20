FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ohio man indicted for shooting wife dead in her hospital bed
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 20, 2012 / 9:05 PM / 5 years ago

Ohio man indicted for shooting wife dead in her hospital bed

Kim Palmer

2 Min Read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - An Ohio man was indicted for murder on Monday for shooting his ailing wife in the head while she lay in her hospital bed, authorities said.

John Wise, 66, was charged with one count each of murder, aggravated murder and felonious assault in the killing of Barbara Wise, 65, his wife of more than 40 years.

Authorities say that Wise brought a concealed weapon into his wife’s hospital room at the Akron General Medical Center the night of August 4 and shot her in the head. Hospital staff tried to save her but she was pronounced dead the next day.

According to the Summit County coroner’s office, Barbara Wise was being treated for extensive medical issues. Neither the coroner nor the hospital would say whether she was on life support. Local media had reported that she suffered a stroke.

Prosecutor Craig Morgan told Reuters earlier this month that “everyone would like to label this as a mercy killing. But we need to clarify facts.”

Wise is being held on $1 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in a Summit County courthouse on Friday.

Editing by Barbara Goldberg, Greg McCune and Philip Barbara

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.