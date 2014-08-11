FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Illinois man gets life in beating deaths of toddler, three others
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 11, 2014 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

Illinois man gets life in beating deaths of toddler, three others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - An Illinois man received four life sentences for bludgeoning to death four people including a toddler during a weeklong, two-state crime spree in 2008, the state attorney general said on Monday.

Rock Island County Judge Jeffrey O‘Connor handed down the sentences for Nicholas Sheley, who was convicted in May of beating to death Kilynna Blake, 20, her 2-year-old son Dayan, Brock Branson, 29, and Kenneth Ulve, 25, in an apartment in Rock Falls, Illinois.

Authorities said Sheley chose his victims at random and bludgeoned or hacked them to death.

He is already serving life sentences for killing Ronald Randall, 65, of Galesburg and Russell Reed, 93, of Sterling, Illinois.

He faces trial in two other killings during the spree, in Missouri.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.