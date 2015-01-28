FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois police arrest couple wanted for abducting their children in 2006
January 28, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 3 years ago

Illinois police arrest couple wanted for abducting their children in 2006

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Illinois police have arrested a couple wanted for abducting their two children in 2006 after losing custody of them while authorities in Las Vegas investigated accusations the mother abused drugs while pregnant, police said on Wednesday.

Maria Rosaline Malagon-Castillo, 40, and Victor Manuel Ruiz-Garcia, 39, were arrested at a truck stop in Russell, Illinois, near the Wisconsin border, on Tuesday night, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

The children, ages 9 and 14, were found in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, just north of the Illinois border, where they have been living with their parents, police said.

After the arrests, the children were turned over to a family member, police said.

Authorities issued a warrant for the couple’s arrest after they took the children in 2006 without having formal custody while an investigation into possible drug use by Malagon-Castillo during her pregnancy was still pending.

The couple are being held with no bond and face extradition to Nevada, police said.

When he was arrested, Ruiz-Garcia, a truck driver, had on him a fake Nevada commercial driver’s license that had been suspended, police said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Eric Beech

