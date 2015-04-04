Illinois convicted killer who escaped jail captured in Chicago

(Reuters) - Chicago police have captured a convicted killer who overpowered a jail guard, taking his keys and uniform and fleeing in his SUV south of the city three days ago, authorities said.

Kamron Taylor, 23, who escaped on Wednesday from the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee, about 60 miles south of Chicago, was taken into custody by Chicago police at 9 p.m. Friday, the Chicago Police Department said in a statement.

Responding to a call about a suspicious person on the city’s South Side, officers approached Taylor, who fled on foot. Police caught Taylor after a brief foot chase and found he had a handgun, the department said.

Taylor, who was awaiting sentencing, overpowered a jail guard early on Wednesday, taking his keys and uniform. He fled in the guard’s car, which was found on Wednesday in Kankakee, authorities said.

The guard was being treated at a hospital and his condition was improving, the Kankakee Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

Taylor was convicted in February of a fatal shooting during a botched robbery in 2013 and could face life in prison when he is sentenced, according to the Kankakee Daily Journal.