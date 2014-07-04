FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National hunt for Illinois man suspected in two murders
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 4, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

National hunt for Illinois man suspected in two murders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Authorities released new pictures on Thursday in a national hunt for an Illinois man suspected of killing a woman at a rest stop west of Chicago and taking her car a day after killing a man in the northern part of the state.

Terence Doddy, 36, is a person of interest in the killing of Todd Hansmeier, 37, on Monday in Rockford, Illinois, and Tonya Bargman, 44, at a rest stop on Interstate 39 about 40 miles (64 km) south of Rockford on Tuesday night, Illinois State Police said.

Police on Thursday released a surveillance photograph of Doddy, who lives in Rockford, exiting a Rockford-area store with several items in a shopping cart. They did not identify the store or say what date or time the image was captured.

State police said Doddy also might have a blue dome-style tent and urged the public to take precautions when visiting rest stops, campgrounds and other outdoor areas.

Police have said surveillance video showed Bargman being attacked by a male as she exited a restroom at the Willow Creek rest stop on I-39. She was found by a rest stop attendant.

Doddy was seen leaving the rest stop in Bargman’s gray 2013 Nissan Altima, which bears the Illinois license plates BARGMN 2, police said. The car also has a silver colored “Illini Nissan” decal at the lower rear bumper, police said.

Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.