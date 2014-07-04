Illinois man suspected in two murders is arrested in Wisconsin

(Reuters) - Police in Wisconsin arrested an Illinois man on Friday who is suspected of killing two people and became the target of a nationwide manhunt.

Terrance Doddy, 36, of Rockford, Illinois, was apprehended in Beloit, Wisconsin, after leading police on a high-speed car chase across the Illinois-Wisconsin border, police said. Police earlier in the week said his first name was spelled Terence.

Doddy is suspected of killing a woman at a rest stop west of Chicago and taking her car a day after killing a man in the northern part of the state, authorities said.

The car chase began when the stolen vehicle was spotted by an Illinois State Police trooper, Rockford police said in a statement.

Attempting to flee police at speeds exceeding 100 mph (160 kph), Doddy lost control of the car and crashed into a tree on Highway 81 in Beloit, police said.

“After a short struggle, Doddy was taken into custody,” police said in the statement.

He was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries suffered in the crash, police said.

Doddy is wanted in the killings of Todd Hansmeier, 37, on Monday in Rockford and Tonya Bargman, 44, at a rest stop on Interstate 39 about 40 miles (64 km) south of Rockford on Tuesday night.

Police have said surveillance video showed Bargman being attacked by a man as she left a restroom at the Willow Creek rest stop.

Doddy was seen leaving the rest stop in Bargman’s car, police said.

He faces charges of first-degree murder and domestic battery in connection with the earlier incident, police said. No charges have yet been established in connection with the rest stop incident, a Rockford police spokesman said.