Indiana couple charged with holding woman captive for two months

(Reuters) - A southwest Indiana couple accused of holding a mother of two captive in a wooden cage for two months and binding her to a bed with bungee cords was charged on Monday with rape and kidnapping, prosecutors said.

The 30-year-old woman was reported missing in mid-July by family members and was rescued on Saturday by the ex-husband of one of her captors, prosecutors said in a criminal complaint filed in Posey County Circuit Court.

Kendra Tooley, 44, and her boyfriend Ricky House, 37, both of Poseyville, Indiana, were charged with several felony counts of rape, conspiracy to commit rape, criminal confinement and kidnapping, according to the complaint.

The complaint accused House of drugging the woman, who it said was a friend of couple‘s, removing her clothes and tying her to a bed in their trailer on July 9.

Tooley and House held her for the next 59 days repeatedly raping and beating her, binding her to a bed in the trailer with cords, forcing her to wear a red dog collar and leash and holding her in the wooden cage, the complaint said.

On Friday, Tooley’s ex-husband was visiting the trailer when he encountered the woman and promised to help her get out, the complaint said.

The woman, who has two children, was rescued on Saturday and has been reunited with her family.

Poseyville is about 20 miles northwest of Evansville, Indiana, in the southwest part of the state.

A judge set a cash bond at $50,000 each for Tooley and House in a court appearance on Monday, prosecutors said.