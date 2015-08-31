Former Subway pitchman sues former foundation head: newspaper

(Reuters) - Former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle, who has been accused of child pornography, has sued the former head of his foundation for not repaying a loan used to buy a home where authorities say pornographic images of children were secretly recorded, the Indianapolis Star newspaper reported on Monday.

Fogle filed the lawsuit last week in Marion Superior Court accusing Russell Taylor of defaulting on a $191,000 loan he gave to him in March 2014 to buy the Indianapolis house, the Star reported.

Fogle said in the lawsuit that Taylor had not made monthly payments since May and owed him $184,400 as of mid-August, the newspaper said.

Attorneys for Fogle and Russell could not be reached immediately for comment.

Taylor, who was executive director of the Jared Foundation that focuses on child obesity, is charged in a federal complaint with production and possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors said in charges against Fogle that Taylor had secretly taped minors while they changed clothes and showered at his home. He shared the images with Fogle, who knew they showed minors, prosecutors said.

Fogle, who became famous after losing a lot of weight on a diet that included Subway sandwiches, asked a federal judge on Aug. 19 to accept a plea of guilty to charges of child pornography and traveling for illicit paid sex with minors. Subway fired Fogle when reports of the plea agreement emerged.