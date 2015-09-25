Indiana officer had alcohol on breath after pedestrian fatally struck: police

(Reuters) - Investigators will consult prosecutors on possible criminal charges against an off-duty Indianapolis police officer whose breath smelled of alcohol after he fatally struck a pedestrian, police said on Friday.

Officer Bernardo Zavalza, a seven-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave, with his police powers suspended, they said.

An anonymous 911 caller late on Thursday reported that a man wearing dark clothing was walking in the road and failing to move out of the way of passing cars, the police department said.

A few minutes later, Zavalza reported that he had struck a pedestrian with a marked police vehicle, police said.

Emergency responders found the man unresponsive in the roadway and he was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

A police supervisor smelled alcohol on Zavalza’s breath and he was taken to a local hospital for a blood test, police said.

Police said they would release the name of the pedestrian after relatives are notified.

Authorities are investigating the incident, police said.