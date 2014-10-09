Indiana doctor, new wife die in post-wedding murder-suicide

(Reuters) - An Indiana doctor and his wife died hours after their wedding in a murder-suicide that authorities said on Thursday appeared to be the result of some kind of a dispute at their reception.

George Samson, 54, an anesthesiologist, married Kelly Ecker Samson, 50, a nurse, on Saturday night and they were found shot dead at his home outside Terre Haute, Indiana, early on Sunday.

“At this time we have no reason to believe this was anything but a murder-suicide as a result of a domestic dispute,” Vigo County Chief Deputy Sheriff Clark Cottom said.

Cottom did not say what the dispute was about.

Kelly Ecker Samson called 911 four times early on Sunday and said she was being threatened by her new husband, Cottom said.

Dispatchers heard screams and multiple gunshots during the fourth call and deputies found her dead in a bedroom with wounds to her head and chest, Cottom said. George Samson was found dead later in the basement with what an autopsy determined was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, he said.

Cottom said investigators were still interviewing people who attended the wedding reception and a gathering of about a dozen people afterward at Samson’s house. The last person left the gathering minutes before Kelly Ecker Samson’s first 911 call.

A guest at the reception told investigators George Samson got irritated at the end of the event and left without his wife.

“The problem between the couple that particular evening was very subtle,” Cottom said. “It was apparent to some people that they were not speaking, but there were just as many people who said there wasn’t any problem.”