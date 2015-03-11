Man accused of N.C. killings in crime spree dies after suicide try

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Reuters) - A Texas man charged in a multi-state crime spree that included the deaths of a North Carolina couple has died after hanging himself in his jail cell, a prisons spokesman said.

Edward Campbell, who was awaiting trial following his January arrest on murder charges, tried to hang himself in his cell at a Raleigh prison, said Keith Acree, spokesman for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Corrections officers found Campbell during a routine inmate check Tuesday afternoon and he died later at a hospital, Acree said.

Campbell and his son, Eric, of Indian Acres, Texas, were accused of killing Jerome and Dora Faulkner in Granville County, North Carolina, setting the couple’s home on fire and stealing their truck.

Police said the father and son then shot and wounded two police officers in West Virginia, where they were arrested.