FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Jersey man admits stealing $1 million from family in fraud
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 25, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 3 years ago

New Jersey man admits stealing $1 million from family in fraud

Ellen Wulfhorst

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New Jersey man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to stealing $1 million from his great-aunt and great-uncle by persuading them to invest their retirement savings in a high-risk, money-losing investment venture, officials said.

Khawaja Saud Masud, 37, must pay $500,000 in restitution and will be deported to Pakistan, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement.

Masud persuaded his relatives, a 75-year old retired pediatrician and his wife, to invest with him in a purported hedge fund that he said was safer than a mutual fund, Schneiderman said.

But Masud used a highly speculative and aggressive investment strategy, trading stocks several times a day, and lost more than $900,000 of their money in three months, Schneiderman said.

Masud, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty to felony charges of grand larceny and securities fraud.

“The defendant convinced his own relatives to turn over their retirement savings with promises of a safe, lucrative investment. Instead, he squandered away their money with a risky strategy that could only benefit himself,” Schneiderman said in the statement.

Masud entered his guilty plea before Justice Robert Neary in Westchester County Court in White Plains, New York.

Since Masud is not a U.S. citizen, he will be deported to his native Pakistan, Schneiderman said.

His sentence does not entail prison time, a spokeswoman for Schneiderman’s office said.

Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.