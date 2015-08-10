FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California man pleads guilty to bid to support Islamic State
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 10, 2015 / 10:20 PM / 2 years ago

California man pleads guilty to bid to support Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A 21-year-old Southern California man who prosecutors say sought to travel to Syria last year in a bid to join Islamic State fighters pleaded guilty on Monday to federal charges.

Adam Dandach, who was arrested in Turkey in July, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana, California, to providing material support to Islamic State and making a false statement on a passport.

As part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, Dandach admitted that he tried to travel to Syria to join the militant group.

“As Mr. Dandach succumbed to ISIL’s online recruiting efforts, the Joint Terrorism Task Force was able to uncover his plan before he left the United States, which prevented this young man from becoming a foreign fighter,” U.S. Attorney Eileen Decker said in a statement released by her office, using an acronym sometimes used to refer to Islamic State.

Dandach faces up to 25 years in federal prison when he is sentenced in January.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Joseph Ax in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.