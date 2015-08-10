California man pleads guilty to bid to support Islamic State

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A 21-year-old Southern California man who prosecutors say sought to travel to Syria last year in a bid to join Islamic State fighters pleaded guilty on Monday to federal charges.

Adam Dandach, who was arrested in Turkey in July, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana, California, to providing material support to Islamic State and making a false statement on a passport.

As part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, Dandach admitted that he tried to travel to Syria to join the militant group.

“As Mr. Dandach succumbed to ISIL’s online recruiting efforts, the Joint Terrorism Task Force was able to uncover his plan before he left the United States, which prevented this young man from becoming a foreign fighter,” U.S. Attorney Eileen Decker said in a statement released by her office, using an acronym sometimes used to refer to Islamic State.

Dandach faces up to 25 years in federal prison when he is sentenced in January.