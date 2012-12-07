Police probing jewelry theft at home of congressman

Congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA), chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, speaks during "The Security Failures of Benghazi" hearing on Capitol Hill, Washington D.C. October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - The San Diego-area home of Representative Darrell Issa was broken into last week by a burglar who stole jewelry, and police were investigating several leads into the crime, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday.

A spokesman for Issa, the Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee, confirmed the burglary but directed further inquiries to local authorities.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that thieves took $100,000 worth of jewelry, numbering more than 50 pieces including watches, earrings, rings and bracelets.

“The items that were taken were irreplaceable family heirlooms that were inherited by the Issa family,” Issa’s spokesman, Frederick Hill, told the paper, adding that the family considered the pieces “priceless.”

Hill confirmed the remark to Reuters, and San Diego County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jan Caldwell confirmed that jewelry was stolen in the burglary, which took place on the evening of November 29.

“This is an ongoing investigation and there’s very little we can say,” Caldwell said. “Detectives are investigating several leads.”