Feds to auction off celebrity memorabilia owned by Jesse Jackson Jr.

(Reuters) - A guitar signed by music legends Michael Jackson and Eddie Van Halen is among the items that will be auctioned from the estate of disgraced former Illinois congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. to help settle a judgment against him, federal authorities said on Monday.

Jackson, a former Democratic representative and the son of civil rights leader the Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr., was sentenced in August to 2-1/2 years in federal prison for misuse of campaign funds.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement it will sell 13 items owned by Jackson in an auction ending September 26. The proceeds from the sale of the items will be subtracted from the $750,000 judgment against him.

In addition to the guitar, which will have a starting bid of $525, the auction will consist of pictures and posters signed by Michael Jackson and kung fu superstar Bruce Lee, two fur coats and two fur capes, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Jackson, 48, once considered one of the most promising black politicians in the United States, pleaded guilty in February to misusing about $750,000 in campaign funds.

His wife, Sandi, a former Chicago city council member, was sentenced to one year in prison for filing false joint income tax returns that knowingly understated the couple’s earnings.

To give the former congressman more time to make restitution, a federal judge in August postponed until October 25 a ruling on a request by prosecutors that Jackson forfeit his interest in family homes in Chicago and Washington, D.C. and a retirement account containing about $80,000.