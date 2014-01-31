Hammer-wielding thieves rob Cartier store in midday Manhattan heist

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Five masked men smashed a glass case in a posh New York City jewelry store on Thursday, grabbing 17 watches in a daring robbery in broad daylight, police said.

The five men walked into the Cartier store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan at about 12:30 p.m. EST, carrying hammers, police said.

Police did not say how much the stolen watches were worth but city newspapers said the timepieces are valued at more than $700,000.

There were no arrests in the case, police said.