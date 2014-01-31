FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two arrested after brazen heist at Fifth Avenue jewelry store
#U.S.
January 31, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 4 years ago

Two arrested after brazen heist at Fifth Avenue jewelry store

Victoria Cavaliere

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a brazen, daytime heist at a posh New York City jewelry store, while three other suspects were still being sought, police said Friday.

The two men were taken into custody less than a day after five masked robbers wielding hammers stormed the Cartier jewelry store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and grabbed 16 watches.

There were shoppers in the store and the neighborhood filled with pedestrians at the time of the heist, which took place at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The thieves smashed a glass display case to grab the watches, police said.

Police said they did not have an exact value for the watches, but timepieces at Cartier, one of the most exclusive jewelers in the world, range from $2,500 to over $60,000, according to the store’s website.

Local newspapers said the timepieces are valued at more than

$700,000.

Two men, both in their 30s and living in the city’s borough of Brooklyn, were in custody on Friday and charged with robbery, according to New York Police Department spokeswoman Karen Anderson.

One of the men also was charged with possession of criminal property.

Police were still seeking three other suspects and reviewing surveillance video from the store.

Officials at Cartier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
