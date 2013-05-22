FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jodi Arias death penalty jury in deadlock, but to resume deliberations
May 22, 2013 / 7:21 PM / in 4 years

Jodi Arias death penalty jury in deadlock, but to resume deliberations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - An Arizona jury weighing whether to sentence Jodi Arias to death for the brutal slaying of her ex-boyfriend told a judge on Wednesday that it was unable to reach a unanimous decision in the case, but the judge asked them to resume deliberations.

Judge Sherry Stephens, in announcing the early apparent deadlock, said she could offer some suggestions to help deliberations but was “merely trying to be responsive to your apparent need for help” and would not try to force a verdict.

If the jury is ultimately unable reach a unanimous decision, a new jury would be impaneled to determine whether the death penalty should be imposed.

Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

