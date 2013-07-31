Houston Rockets player accused of stomping on Oregon homeless man

PORTLAND, Oregon (Reuters) - Houston Rockets forward Terrence Jones was arrested in Oregon early on Wednesday after police said an officer saw him stomp on the leg of a homeless man who was asleep on a downtown Portland sidewalk.

The 21-year-old NBA player was taken into custody at the scene and jailed on suspicion of harassment, Portland police said in a statement. A jail information website showed he was later released on his own recognizance.

The homeless man, Daniel John Kellerher, 46, suffered a minor leg injury, but did not require medical attention, the police statement said.

According to police, Jones was among a group of people who left a downtown nightclub at about 2 a.m. local time (5 a.m. EDT) and spilled onto an adjacent street.

A sergeant, who ordered the throng back onto the sidewalk then saw the 250-pound, 6-foot-8 Jones stomp on Kellerher’s leg after shouting at him and another homeless man sleeping in a doorway to “Wake up,” police said.

Representatives for the National Basketball Association could not immediately be reached for comment. A Houston Rockets spokeswoman declined to comment.

Jones, a native of Portland who starred in high school basketball there, was drafted by the Rockets in 2012 and completed his rookie season with the team in May.