Kansas man arrested, suspected of murdering three or four people
#U.S.
May 9, 2013 / 10:21 PM / 4 years ago

Kansas man arrested, suspected of murdering three or four people

Kevin Murphy

2 Min Read

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (Reuters) - Police arrested an ex-convict suspected in the murder of three adults and possibly a toddler girl who is missing and presumed dead in rural Kansas, they said on Thursday.

Kyle Flack, 27, is being held at Franklin County Jail in Kansas in the killings of Kaylie Bailey, 21, Andrew Stout, 30, and Steven White, 31, said County Sheriff Jeff Richards.

Bailey’s daughter, Lana-Leigh Bailey, 18 months old, is missing and presumed murdered, Richards said at a news conference Thursday.

Bodies of the three adults were found earlier this week on a farm near Ottawa, Kansas, about 50 miles southwest of Kansas City, authorities said. The two men and Bailey had been reported missing.

Richards did not provide details on how the three adults were killed or for what reason. He said investigators are searching diligently for Lana-Leigh at the farm and other locations.

Flack, of Ottawa, was convicted in 2005 of attempted second-degree murder and paroled in 2009, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Editing by Corrie MacLaggan and Bob Burgdorfer

Editing by Corrie MacLaggan and Bob Burgdorfer
