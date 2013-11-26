Kansas police seek suspect in deaths of mother, three children

(Reuters) - Police investigating the deaths of a mother and her three children in southeastern Kansas were searching on Tuesday for a man they identified as a suspect in the case, authorities said.

Cami Umbarger, 29, and her three young children were found dead in Parsons, Kansas, which is about 150 miles south of Kansas City, the Kansas attorney general’s office said in a statement.

The statement did not say when or where Umbarger and her children were found or the cause of their deaths.

Police were looking for David Cornell Bennett Jr. as a suspect, the statement said. It did not say how Bennett was connected to Umbarger and the children. Bennett lives in Cherryvale, about 20 miles west of Parsons.

Representatives for the Kansas attorney general and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation could not immediately be reached for a comment.