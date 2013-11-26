Suspect in deaths of Kansas mother and children seen at store

(Reuters) - A suspect in the deaths of a woman and her three children in southeastern Kansas was spotted early Tuesday afternoon at a store in a nearby town, law enforcement authorities said.

David Cornell Bennett Jr is being sought in the deaths of Cami Umbarger, 29, and her three young children in Parsons, Kansas, which is about 150 miles south of Kansas City, the Kansas attorney general’s office said in a statement. Bennett has not been charged.

Authorities have not said when or exactly where Umbarger and her children were found, the cause of their deaths or how Bennett was connected to them.

Bennett was seen Tuesday afternoon in Independence, Kansas, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, which added, “Suspect should be considered armed and dangerous - do not approach.”

Independence, Kansas, is about 30 miles west of Parsons and about 10 miles from Cherryvale, where Bennett lives, according to the Kansas attorney general’s office.

Representatives for the Kansas attorney general and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation did not return calls for more information.