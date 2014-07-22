FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas police arrest suspect in girl's death
July 22, 2014

Kansas police arrest suspect in girl's death

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man accused of kidnapping a 5-year-old Kansas girl who died in a shootout between police and her alleged abductor was arrested in a hospital on Monday on suspicion of charges including first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping, authorities said.

Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens said Marcus McGowan, 30, remained hospitalized under 24-hour guard after being injured in the shootout. But the chief said he wanted to reassure the community the suspect would be taken to jail when he leaves the hospital.

Cadence Harris, 5, was reported kidnapped on Friday night. Police in Missouri and Kansas were involved in the chase as the suspect crossed the state line before the incident ended in Leavenworth, a town in northeast Kansas.

Police say McGowan at some point got out of his car, pointed a gun at officers, and that they exchanged fire.

The girl was later found dead in the vehicle. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has said it does not appear the girl was hit by gunfire from police.

Police have said there was some connection between the child and the suspect, but would not provide details. Kansas City broadcaster KMBC reported on Monday that the girl’s mother had an on-again, off-again relationship with McGowan.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Peter Cooney

