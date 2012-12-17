Suspected killer of Kansas police officers shot dead in standoff

David Edward Tiscareno, 22, identified by Topeka Police Department as a shooting suspect in the deaths of two police officers Corporal David Gogian, 50, and Officer Jeff Atherly, 29, is seen in this undated handout photograph provided by the Topeka Police Department late December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Topeka Police Department/Handout

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (Reuters) - A man suspected of shooting two Topeka, Kansas, police officers to death on Sunday was killed in a shootout with police at a nearby house Monday morning, authorities said.

David Edward Tiscareno, 22, was suspected of killing Topeka police Corporal David Gogian, 50, and officer Jeff Atherly, 29, as they approached a car he was in early Sunday evening outside a Topeka supermarket, authorities said.

Tiscareno fled, but hours later police surrounded a house nearby, acting on a tip from a Topeka resident that the suspect in the shooting of the policemen might be there, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department.

After several attempts to contact Tiscareno in the house, police fired tear gas canisters into the structure, authorities said. Tiscareno exited the house, firing a single shot as police returned fire, they said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Gogian was hired by the Topeka Police Department in 2004, and Atherly had worked there since 2011. (Reporting by Kevin Murphy and Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Greg McCune and Dan Grebler)