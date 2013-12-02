Police probe death of man found outside Kansas City NFL stadium

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (Reuters) - Police in Kansas City, Missouri, released three people on Monday who were being held in an investigation into the death of a man after a struggle outside the home stadium of the Kansas City Chiefs during a National Football League game on Sunday.

Police were called to a disturbance in a parking lot at Arrowhead Stadium during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos and learned that a man had been taken to a hospital in critical condition, Kansas City Police Sergeant Tye Grant said in a statement.

Grant said the man, identified as Kyle A. Vanwinkle, 30, of Smithville, Missouri, was pronounced dead a short time later.

An examination of Vanwinkle’s body found no signs of obvious trauma, police spokesman Darin Snapp said. It could take four to six weeks for autopsy and toxicology tests to be completed to determine the cause of death and whether a crime occurred, Snapp said.

Vanwinkle was apparently inside a vehicle not belonging to him and when the owner arrived a struggle ensued, Grant said. Vanwinkle collapsed and was taken to the hospital by ambulance, he said.

Police Chief Daryl Forte said on Twitter that Vanwinkle had struggled with two other persons and the altercation did not involve a rivalry between fans of the two teams.

Police said they planned to search a house in Independence, Missouri, a Kansas City suburb near the stadium.