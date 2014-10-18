Kentucky police say boy remains in hospital after sexual assault

(Reuters) - A Kentucky teenager remains hospitalized but his condition is improving after he was sodomized by a group of male acquaintances at a party, an attack that was captured on cell phone video, police said on Friday.

Tyler Perry, 19, Dayton Ross Jones, 20, and Samuel Miller, 18, were charged with first-degree sodomy, promoting a sexual performance by a minor and use of a minor in a sexual performance, said Chris Miller, spokesman for the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

The men, along with two juveniles, are accused of assaulting the boy on Sunday at a party in Hopkinsville, about 75 miles northwest of Nashville, and capturing the incident on video that was shared on cell phones. Authorities said they do not know if the incident was shared online.

The unidentified 15-year-old boy, who was critically injured in the assault, remains in a Clarksville hospital but is improving, Miller said.

Perry was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, while Jones and Miller also face charges of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, authorities said.

Two 17-year-old juveniles have also been charged in the incident, authorities said.

Perry, Jones and Miller are being held on $1 million bond, each, according to the Christian County Jail. The juveniles are being processed separately.

Jones has been dismissed from the Arkansas State University golf team, pending the investigation, local media reported.