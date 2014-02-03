Two dead in shooting at Washington state paint warehouse

(Reuters) - Police responding to a call of shots fired at a paint warehouse in Vancouver, Washington, found two people slain, law enforcement officials said, and local media reported that one of the dead was the gunman.

The emergency call came in at about 11:30 a.m. local time, a spokeswoman for the Vancouver Police Department said.

“Officers arrived and located two individuals, both are deceased and we do not have any outstanding suspects,” spokeswoman Kim Kapp said. “There is no threat to the public and there are no other injuries.”

Kapp said detectives believed that the two people involved in the shooting were known to each other, but declined to comment on reports in local media that an employee had shot a supervisor at the paint warehouse.

The Portland Oregonian newspaper reported on its website that a man was found dead of a gunshot wound in the warehouse while the body of a second person, believed to be the gunman, was discovered in a car on the property.

Kapp said a nearby elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown following the gunfire.