FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dump-truck driver charged in fatal crash into lake in New Jersey
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 18, 2014 / 7:51 PM / 3 years ago

Dump-truck driver charged in fatal crash into lake in New Jersey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A dump-truck driver was charged on Friday with killing another driver after crashing into the back of a car at a red light in New Jersey, sending both vehicles into a lake, the local prosecutor said.

Daniel Everett, 38, was driving the truck fast and erratically when he slammed into the back of a car waiting at an intersection in Lawrence Township on Thursday afternoon, according to witnesses, the Mercer County’s prosecutor said in a statement.

Both vehicles ended up submerged below the waters of a small, shallow lake. The car’s driver and sole occupant, 59-year-old James McLean of Trenton, was killed in the accident, and Everett, who was also alone, was injured, the prosecutor’s office said.

Everett, of Westhampton in New Jersey, is facing a charge of one count of death by auto.

Judge Peter Warshaw of the county’s superior court set bail at $250,000, although Everett remained in a hospital under guard on Friday, the prosecutor’s office said. It was not immediately clear whether Everett had a lawyer.

Everett is due to appear in court on July 22.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.