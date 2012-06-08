Sweep of Latin Kings gang nets 46 in Massachusetts

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Forty-six people who authorities say are members or associates of the Latin Kings street gang face narcotics trafficking charges after a major drug sweep in southeastern Massachusetts, police said Friday.

The suspects, 44 of whom were arrested on Friday morning, are charged with selling drugs to undercover agents during an 18-month investigation in New Bedford, about 60 miles south of Boston, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Two others have been charged by federal complaint and are not in police custody.

All 46 charged were connected to the Latin Kings as either gang members or associates, said the Department of Justice.

An affidavit from Department of Justice special agent Thomas F. King described the Latin Kings as a violent street gang with thousands of members across the United States and overseas and power centers in Chicago and New York City.

It said the gang operates at least eight local chapters in Massachusetts. Some of those arrested are listed in the affidavit in connection with sale of marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin, and involvement in assaults and killings.

It is the second major federal probe of the gang in the New Bedford area in the past six years. In 2006, a probe resulted in state and federal prosecutions of 37 members and associates.

The arrests disrupted gang activity in the area for several years, the department said. But in 2010, local law enforcement began to see an increase in drug sales and violence in New Bedford neighborhoods known to be Latin Kings haunts.

That lead to the latest investigation and Friday’s arrests, the statement said.

Forty-four of those charged live in New Bedford; two are listed as residents of Puerto Rico. The ages of those arrested ranged from 16 to 53.