Shooter wounds Los Angeles police detectives

(Reuters) - Two undercover Los Angeles police detectives were wounded early Tuesday after a suspect suddenly opened fire on their vehicle near their station, police officials said.

The vehicle was struck several times, and the officers returned fire, said Officer Bruce Borihanh. The suspect fled on foot, he added.

They were treated at a hospital, one with a hand injury and the other with a head injury, Borihanh said. The incident happened about 4:30 a.m. and both officers were back at the station helping to identify possible suspects within hours.

Three possible suspects had been detained and some 200 officers were at the scene, Borihanh said.

The detectives, who had been working on a burglary task force, were heading back from a field investigation, he said.