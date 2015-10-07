FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More charges possible in U.N. corruption case: U.S. Attorney
October 7, 2015 / 12:22 AM / 2 years ago

More charges possible in U.N. corruption case: U.S. Attorney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - More people could face criminal charges as part of a corruption probe that has already led to the arrest of a former president of the United Nations General Assembly, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said on Tuesday.

John Ashe, a former U.N. ambassador from Antigua and Barbuda who was president in 2013, was accused on Tuesday of taking more than $1.3 million in bribes in a wide-ranging scheme that involved a billionaire Macau real estate developer and four other defendants.

(This version of the story was corrected to make clear that Ashe is no longer the U.N. ambassador from Antigua and Barbuda, in second paragraph)

Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

