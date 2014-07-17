FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texans plead guilty to stealing more than 50,000 pieces of mail
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 17, 2014 / 10:35 PM / 3 years ago

Texans plead guilty to stealing more than 50,000 pieces of mail

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AUSTIN Texas (Reuters) - Two Texans pleaded guilty to stealing more than 50,000 pieces of mail and then removing checks, credits cards and other items from letters that they turned into cash and merchandise, U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday.

Charles Hattenbach, 39 of Temple, Texas, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of conspiracy to steal mail, one count of bank fraud, one count of theft of government property and three counts of aggravated identity theft, they said.

His co-defendant, Kathryn Hubbert, 28 also of Temple, pleaded guilty last month to similar charges.

They could receive up to 30 years in a federal prison for bank fraud, up to five years for conspiracy to steal mail, up to 10 years for theft of government property and consecutive two-year federal prison terms for each aggravated identity theft charge, they said.

Lawyers for the two were not immediately available for comment.

Prosecutors said the two broke into U.S. post offices and mailboxes from December 2013 until March 2014 in several major Texas cities.

Using information on personal information they had taken from letters, they activated credit cards stolen from the mail and used them. The pair deposited checks and money orders and later withdrew cash, taking in more than $80,000, prosecutors said.

“We take very seriously the integrity of the U.S. mail,” U.S. Attorney Robert Pitman said.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.