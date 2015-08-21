Maine woman in grocery-store slaying was 'angry at life:' police

AUGUSTA, Maine (Reuters) - A Maine woman accused of fatally stabbing a stranger in the ice cream aisle of a grocery store this week told police she was “angry with life” and had been planning a random attack for a month, according to a police affidavit on Friday.

Maine State Police said Connor MacCalister confessed to stabbing Wendy Boudreau, 59, of Saco, shortly after her arrest, and said she had planned to start her attacks with a “small elderly female whom she knew wouldn’t resist.”

She later told police she was “angry with life and she wanted to get back at someone.”

MacCalister, 31, has been charged with murder.

According to the affidavit, she told police she first spotted Boudreau in the parking lot, then followed her into the ice cream aisle of a Shaw’s Supermarket in Saco, where she grabbed Boudreau from behind and slit her throat.

An employee from the supermarket’s bakery department rushed to help Boudreau, who had fallen to the floor and was bleeding profusely, according to the police report.

Two emergency medical technicians in the store aided Boudreau, a mother and grandmother.

Boudreau, who had been stabbed in the neck and face, was taken to a nearby hospital but died soon afterward, police said.

MacCalister was pinned to the ground by two shoppers at the store, who kicked away the knife and waited for police to arrive, according to the affidavit.

When asked by another shopper why she had committed the crime, an apparently calm MacCalister, who was dressed in camouflage with her head shaved, replied, “I‘m off my meds. She looked at me wrong.”

The state has requested she undergo a psychological exam.

(This version of the story adds dropped word “and” in lead)