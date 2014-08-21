FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virginia man named Stoner busted on marijuana charge: police
August 21, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Virginia man named Stoner busted on marijuana charge: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Paul Scott Stoner, 42, of Unionville, Virginia is pictured in this undated handout booking photo obtained by Reuters August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Orange Co. Sheriff’s Office/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - A Virginia man with the last name Stoner has been arrested for having $10,000 worth of marijuana plants, police said Thursday.

Acting on a tip that Paul Scott Stoner, 42, was selling marijuana to children, police raided his Unionville home last Thursday and discovered the plants, prescription drugs, hypodermic needles, drug paraphernalia and guns, according statement released by the Blue Ridge Narcotics Task Force.

Stoner has been charged with growing marijuana and for having a firearm while in possession of more than a pound of marijuana, police said.

Other charges are pending. Stoner’s trial was set for August 27.

Reporting by John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
