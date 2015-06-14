FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maryland man arrested, charged with shooting ice cream truck driver
#U.S.
June 14, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Maryland man arrested, charged with shooting ice cream truck driver

John Clarke

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Maryland man was arrested on Sunday after he fatally shot an ice cream truck driver in front of children waiting in line to buy frozen treats, according to police.

Larnell Lyles, 27, was taken into custody for the murder of Brandon Brown, 22, who was fatally shot while selling ice cream out of his “Big Daddy Ice Cream” truck Saturday afternoon in Frederick, about 50 miles (80 km) west of Baltimore, according to a Frederick Police Department statement.

The suspect approached Brown as he exited the truck to sell ice cream to children and shot him once in the chest at about 5:30 p.m. local time, police said.

Police said witnesses helped identify Lyles, who was taken into custody in Walkersville, 7 miles (11 km) north of Frederick, and charged with first degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony.

Additional charges will follow at a later date, police said.

Police did not give a motive and said the investigation was ongoing.

Reporting by John Clarke in Washington D.C. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
