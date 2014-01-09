Man charged with misdemeanor in Missouri case Anonymous publicized

(Reuters) - A Missouri man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a 2012 party was charged Thursday with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child in a case publicized by the hacker group Anonymous, according to court records.

Matthew Barnett, who was 17 years old at the time of the January 2012 party, was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon at the Nodaway County Courthouse in Maryville, Missouri, on the misdemeanor charge, according to court records.