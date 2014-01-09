FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Missouri man pleads guilty to endangering child in Maryville case
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 9, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 4 years ago

Missouri man pleads guilty to endangering child in Maryville case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARYVILLE, Missouri (Reuters) - A Missouri man accused by a teenaged girl of sexual assault at a 2012 party when he was 17 and she was 14 pleaded guilty on Thursday to one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Matthew Barnett, now 19, will serve probation and agreed to make substantial restitution to the victim in the case, a special prosecutor reviewing the case told a news conference.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said there was insufficient evidence to proceed with a sexual assault charge in the case.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Scott Malone

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.