Suspect in Massachusetts child-porn bust had arsenal, 'murder book': FBI

BOSTON (Reuters) - A Massachusetts man arrested on Tuesday and charged with trafficking in child pornography also had a small arsenal of guns, explosives and a hand-written “Mass Murder Book,” according to federal prosecutors.

FBI agents who searched the Plymouth, Massachusetts, home of Brendan Kessler found the weapons in addition to thumb drives containing explicit images of children, officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts said in an affidavit filed on Tuesday.

Kessler, who was in federal custody, surrendered quietly despite having stocked his home with three handguns, three shotguns, eight rifles, boxes of ammunition and fireworks, as well as remote detonators, according to federal prosecutors.

The “Mass Murder” journal included “detailed entries describing steps to be taken in an assault” as well as a list of components for creating explosives, prosecutors said in court papers.