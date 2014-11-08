Boston-area man steals phone of woman killed by train: police

(Reuters) - A Boston-area man was arrested for stealing a woman’s cell phone moments after witnessing a commuter train striking and killing her, authorities said on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Brockton man turned himself in on Friday and is expected to be charged with larceny on Monday in Boston Municipal Court, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police said in a statement.

The man was on a downtown Boston train platform at about 9:45 p.m. local time on Thursday when the woman was struck and killed by a commuter train, police said.

When the woman was struck, her cell phone landed on the platform, where the man placed his foot on it. He then put it in his pocket and walked away, according to police.

Police allege that a photo shows the suspect standing on the phone, with both his hands over his mouth, appearing to be stunned after witnessing the woman’s death.